Yoruba group blames Buhari for Owo massacre, insecurity in Nigeria

A pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, the Yoruba Global Alliance (YGA) has put the blame for last Sunday’s massacre at the St. Francis Church in Owo, Ondo State, where worshippers were killed by gunmen, as well as the escalating insecurity in the country on President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group which made the allegations in a communique at the end of its meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday, said it “unequivocally holds the Nigerian President accountable for the degeneracy of the country’s security architecture which has made incessant killings of innocent peoples all over Nigeria a sport.”

In a communique signed by YGA National President, Dr. Amos Arogundade Akingba and Chairman of Council, High Chief Tola Adeniyi, the group said:

“The unprovoked murderous assault on innocent worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo last Sunday by suspected Fulani terrorists in which over 50 lives were gruesomely massacred was certainly off limit.

“The Yoruba Global Alliance along with our allies, the Yoruba Global Congress, the Yoruba Unseen and millions of others in the Diaspora, unequivocally hold the Nigerian President General Muhammadu Buhari accountable for the degeneracy of the country’s security architecture which has made incessant killings of innocent peoples all over Nigeria a sport.

“We recall with anguish Buhari’s invitation, publicly announced in Cairo on December 11, 2019, to all Fulani in West Africa to descend on borderless Nigeria without visas or passports.

“It was clear to all discerning minds that General Buhari’s invitation was directed at the dregs of the Fulani stock knowing full well that no successful Fulani would leave their places of abode to come to Nigeria.

“It was people without skills, without jobs, without any means of livelihood that were surreptitiously imported to the country for the Devil to employ.

“This announcement was made at a time Buhari had shut down all Nigeria land borders to its neighbouring West African states since August of that year!

“Pampered and condoned terrorists let loose on Nigeria space could be having their field day as a revenge on the forces that created them, they should never again bring their untamed madness to Yoruba land.

“The Yoruba, because of our level of civilization and sophistication, are very slow to anger, very accommodating and forgiving, very rational and philosophical, but are definitely not stupid or cowardly.

“Let the notice go out there that the Yoruba do not joke with blood and land; these two items are held sacred.

“The blood will always avenge itself and Ile Ogere Af’oko Ye’ri swallows its traducers. Those taunting the Yoruba should take heed. They should read their history books. They should ask about the sacred Iroko Oluwere.”

