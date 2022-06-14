Yoruba groups protest insecurity in South-West

A coalition of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups in the South West region of Nigeria are protesting against increasing insecurity in the region.

Some youths and elderly belonging to different groups within the coalition held a peaceful protest on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The protesters lamented over killings, kidnappings, rape and destruction of property in the region, agitating that they must stop.

They said what happened in Owo, Ondo State, was an affront to the Yoruba race.

The Secretary-General, Coalition of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Chief Steve Abioye, while addressing protesters at the Oje area of the city, urged Yoruba people to wake up and protect themselves from being slaughtered daily by bandits.

The coordinator of the coalition, Johnson Ajilore, lamented that Yoruba land had been under siege but argued that the people were now determined to defend themselves, and not give in to being killed again.

Also, one of the children of late Pa Adekunle Ajasin, Tokunbo, who was part of the protest, said it was time for the Yoruba people to defend their land.

