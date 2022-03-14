‘You’re a serial betrayer, ungratefulness in your DNA,’ Wike bombs Obaseki

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday expressed regret that he supported his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, in the September 2020 governorship election in the state.

The duo have been at each other throats in the last few days, exchanging words at different fora.

Trouble started when the Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shuaibu, threatened that he would quit the PDP alongside his principal if they didn’t get the deserved respect in the party.

Wike quickly fired back at a programme held in Port Harcourt on Saturday and asked the PDP leadership to sanction the Edo deputy governor for daring to threaten the party.

This did not go down well with Obaseki who cautioned his Rivers State counterpart against creating sedition and disruption within the ranks of the PDP.

In a statement issued titled: “Obaseki to Wike: PDP is not your personal property, Edo cannot be procured,” issued on Monday by his media aide, the governor said the state would not accept attempts by Wike to intimidate, cajole and threaten others into doing his bidding.

Determined not to be beaten to his own game, the Rivers governor, who addressed participants at an event in the state capital a few hours later, described his Edo counterpart as a serial betrayer.

He said: “If you go and check the DNA of Obaseki, what you will see in that DNA is betrayal, serial betrayal, and ungratefulness.

“Let me stand today to apologise to Adams Oshiomhole who has been vindicated by telling us that we will see the true colour, we will see the insincerity, we will see the ungratefulness of Governor Obaseki.

“Let me apologise to Adams Oshiomhole to say you have been vindicated. You are right, we are wrong.

READ ASLO: PDP not your personal property, Obaseki fires back at Wike

“I have never seen people who are so ungrateful in life. I will never betray any man. What is in my DNA is sincerity, consistency and teamwork.

“Assuming, though not conceding, I threatened the party, I have invested in the party. Rivers State has invested in the party.

“We have voted for PDP since 1999 till now; ask Governor Obaseki — has he done anything for PDP? Has he voted for the PDP? The only election he voted was in his own election where we gave him an umbrella.

“So who has more stake in PDP? I have more at stake because I have always supported the PDP. You have never supported PDP, rather it was when your godfather chased you away, that you came begging.

“You came to beg a bully for you to have a ticket. A bully was your DG campaign and a bully bullied you into the government house. You came back with your wife to thank the bully.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now