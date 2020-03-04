International Latest

Zambian mayor leaves post as controversy trails his alleged refusal to greet president’s wife

March 4, 2020
The mayor of Kitwe in Zambia, Christopher Kang’ombe, has been kicked out of office after he reportedly refused to greet the wife of President Edgar Lungu.

Kang’ombe, according to state-owned Daily Mail newspaper, has also been removed from a powerful post in the governing party, the Patriotic Front (PF), after he was suspended from the party last week.

The former mayor who has now been stripped of his position as the PF’s vice-chairman in the Copperbelt Province was on Tuesday accused of gross indiscipline after failing to line up to greet First Lady, Esther Lungu, when she visited the area recently.

He was also accused of turning down his introduction at a public event attended Mrs. Lungu.

