Zamfara committee arrests 70-year-old man for defiling teenager

The Zamfara State Anti-Thuggery Committee has arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl in the state.

The committee paraded the suspect before journalists on Friday in Gusau, the state capital.

The suspect said he lured the girl with N100 the first time in order to have his way while he gave her N200 the second time.

He, however, denied defiling the girl, saying his manhood was no longer functional.

The suspect confessed that he used his finger to get satisfaction.

“I used my fingers to touch her womanhood and get satisfaction but I never used my manhood because of non- erection,” he said.

He added that doctors confirmed that his reproductive organ was no longer functioning.

The chairman of the committee, Bello Bakyasuwa, told journalists that the suspect who has four wives and 20 children was arrested while trying to have canal knowledge of the girl for the third time last Thursday along Yan mangwarori area in Gusau town.

Bakyasuwa said: “The rapist was arrested following a report from his family members who were not happy with what he has been doing with little girls in his matrimonial home.

“He was trailed and arrested as he was about to perform his nefarious act.

“I will not disclose the names of the suspect and the girl for some reasons but the man will be arraigned before the court by the appropriate authority where his name and that of the girl must be mentioned.”

