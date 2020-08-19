Zamfara Ex-commissioner’s kids, two others abducted

Unidentified gunmen on Tuesday abducted two sons of a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, in Zamfara, Alhaji Bello Dankande with two others.

Among those abducted was a personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), who guarded the residence. in Gamji, Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

While confirming the kidnap, the police spokesman Muhammad Shehu said in a statement that the gunmen killed one person and injured another.

“At about 4:30am, a large number of armed men invaded the house and kidnapped two of his children and two others including an NSCDC officer on guard duty at the house,” the statement said.

“The Command appeals to members of the public to avoid confronting gunmen during such invasion but report the incident on time to the police, or any security agency nearest to them for prompt action”, he added.

