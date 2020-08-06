Zamfara gov, Matawalle, gives reasons why north will continue to battle insecurity

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has given reason why he feels the northern region of Nigeria will continue to battle with insecurity.

Governor Matawalle who gave the clue while receiving people of Anka, Bungudu, Bukkuyum and Maru Local Government areas led by their Emirs and Local Government Chairmen who paid him a visit at the Government House, Gusau, the state capital, on Thursday, said youths in the region were responsible for insecurity in northern Nigeria.

According to him, there is a lack of respect for leaders, especially traditional rulers, by youths who are the main perpetrators of the crimes in the north.

He said; “Most of the security challenges in the north could be traced to lack of respect for traditional rulers and recognised regional leaders who can always be called upon to advise on social and political leadership.

READ ALSO: Zamfara govt directs schools to resume August 9

“No society can make any meaningful impact and enjoy perfect peace when there is no harmonious relationship between the youths and their leaders. That is why I directed that this year, I will not receive any community at the Government House except they are led by its traditional ruler, ” he lamented.

Governor Matawalle also urged people in power to accord traditional rulers and institution with respect as they are the catalyst for societal integration.

“We must start according respect and dignity to our rulers like it was before, because Allah gave them the position which we have to recognise.

“Henceforth, we shall be the ones going down to the Emirs’ palaces for Sallah homage to spend a day or two with them and their people at the grassroots,” he said.

The governor also added that unrepentant bandits and informants would not go unpublished.

“Every body must put hands on deck to look inwards and flush out the notorious elements among us. Most of the crimes committed by the bandits at the grassroots indicate a connivance with informers,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions