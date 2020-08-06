Latest Politics Top Stories

JUST IN…. 14 anti-Obaseki lawmakers purportedly sworn-in, impeach speaker, deputy

August 6, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The 14 lawmakers of the Edo State House of Assembly who were left out during the inauguration of the assembly have been purportedly sworn in Benin, the state capital.

The newly-sworn in lawmakers, including three others who had earlier sworn allegiance to Osagie Ize-Iyamu, after the ceremony which held at a private residence in Benin, declared that the Speaker, Francis Okiye and his deputy, Roland Asoro were impeached.

More to come…

