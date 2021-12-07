Zone presidency to South-East to end IPOB agitations, Northern group urges parties

A coalition of northern groups, the Arewa Concerned Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (ACCSON) has urged political parties in the country to consider zoning their 2023 presidency to the South-East as that would stop the secession agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group said doing so would be in the interest of equity, fairness and justice, as the region had been denied the opportunity of producing a president in the history of the country.

The group which made the appeal at a news conference held in Kaduna on Monday, through its spokesman, Abdulsalam Kazeem, urged all political parties in the country to consider zoning their presidential tickets to the region, as the South-East has “been largely marginalised in the political equation of the country.”

“The people of the South-East no longer feel as if they are respected in the Nigerian project,” Kazeem said.

“Their people are out causing mayhem, asking people to sit down at home at the detriment of the Federal Government and state governments which has a direct effect on the IGR of those states.

“This is how the crisis of the North-East started. Today, the Nigerian government is the highest importer of ammunition despite the enormous resources we have allocated to the fight against insurgency; we have nothing to show for it.

“They should zone the presidency of Nigeria to the South-East in the interest of fairness, peace and tranquility. If for nothing, for the purpose of the masses they promised to govern.

“We hereby urge all political parties to zone their presidency tickets to the South-East for justice, equity and fairness,” he added.

