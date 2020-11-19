Zuma fails attempt to recuse judge from inquiry into his alleged corruption

Embattled former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma has failed in an attempt to have a judge recuse himself from the inquiry into alleged corruption during his presidency.

Judge Raymond Zondo ruled on Thursday that claims that he was biased against Mr Zuma had not been made. He also denied being “friends” with the former president.

However, Mr Zuma’s lawyers said after the ruling that they will file for a review.

The so-called State Capture inquiry is investigating claims that Mr Zuma – and his friends, the wealthy Gupta family – illegally gained access to lucrative government contracts.

READ ALSO: Several banks aided corruption under Zuma, British MP alleges

All have denied the allegations of wrongdoing during Mr Zuma’s nine years as head of state; he was removed as president in 2018.

The ruling came after Zuma requested that the head of a commission investigating corruption during his presidency to step aside over alleged “bias”, his lawyers said.

Mr Zuma has repeatedly refused to testify at the commission but Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo later set a “non-negotiable” date for him to appear to face charges of corruption.

Join the conversation

Opinions