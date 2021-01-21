10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, January 20 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Troops repel insurgents, rescue victims from abduction

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Lafiya Dole On Wednesday repelled the Bokoharam and Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents in Borno State. Read more

2. Defiant Akeredolu insists only registered persons would be allowed to use forest reserves

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state On Wednesday insisted that nobody would be allowed to operate in the state’s forest reserves without approval. Read more

3. Final verification of ex-workers of Nigerian Airways set to commence

The Federal Ministry of Finance has announced the commencement of final verification of former staff of liquidated Nigeria Airways, which will be carried out by the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), Federal Ministry of Finance, in conjunction with the Ministry of Aviation. Read more

4. Wike donates N500m for rebuilding of Sokoto market

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Wednesday announced his donation of N500 million to the Sokoto State Government to support the rebuilding of the Sokoto Central Market which was ravaged by fire on Tuesday. Read more

5. Presidency to spend N4.5bn on allowances, travels in 2021

The presidency will spend a total sum of N4.5billion on allowances and travels this year. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, January 20 2021

6. Stock Market returns green as investors gain N50.26bn

The Nigerian stock market closed Wednesday on a positive note as the All-Share Index appreciated by +0.23% to close at 41,051.63 basis points as against -0.07% depreciation recorded previously. Read more

7. Tax revenue dropped by N367bn in 2020 – FIRS

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) collected N4.95 trillion in total tax revenue in 2020, the agency said on Tuesday. Read more

8. Nigerian govt borrowed N2.36trn from capital market in 2020 – Onyema

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Oscar Onyema, said on Tuesday the Federal Government raised a total sum of N2.36 trillion from the capital market in 2020. Read more

9. Nigerian govt promises support for MSMEs

Federal Government on Tuesday promised continued support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in order to create more job opportunities for the nation’s teeming youths. Read more

10. Ronaldo scores 760th goal as Juventus beat Napoli to win Italian Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata were both on target for Juventus as they defeated Napoli 2-0 to win the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday night. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions