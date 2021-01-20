Troops repel insurgents, rescue victims from abduction

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Lafiya Dole On Wednesday repelled the Bokoharam and Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents in Borno State.

It was gathered that the terrorists had attacked commuters with about seven gun trucks around the Ari Gamboru and Gasarwa axis along Monguno.

A security official who spoke on condition of anonymity told newsmen that soldiers appeared at the scene following credible information they got about the attack.

The source said: “Apart from killing some of the terrorists, the troops captured five gun trucks and sophisticated weapons. Other fighters escaped in their two remaining vehicles.

“Some travellers including women and children who were at the verge of being abducted were rescued by the troops”.

