Latest Politics

Boko Haram reportedly kills six soldiers in Borno

November 23, 2020
UAE court convicts six Nigerians over alleged funding of Boko Haram
By Ripples Nigeria

At least six Nigerians soldiers have been reportedly killed in an ambush by Boko Haram fighters in Borno State.

26 soldiers were also injured while several others had been declared missing.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the incident occurred between Jagiran and Monguno at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Borno govt denies fresh attack on Zulum’s convoy

It was further learnt that the terrorists carted away a Toyota bullet-proof Land Cruiser SUV with desert camouflage colour which belonged to the acting commander of the 3rd Armoured Division.

However, the army is yet to confirm the attack.

The attack came a few days after the Nigerian Army declared the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, and 85 other members of the terror group wanted.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */