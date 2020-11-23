Boko Haram reportedly kills six soldiers in Borno

At least six Nigerians soldiers have been reportedly killed in an ambush by Boko Haram fighters in Borno State.

26 soldiers were also injured while several others had been declared missing.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the incident occurred between Jagiran and Monguno at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

It was further learnt that the terrorists carted away a Toyota bullet-proof Land Cruiser SUV with desert camouflage colour which belonged to the acting commander of the 3rd Armoured Division.

However, the army is yet to confirm the attack.

The attack came a few days after the Nigerian Army declared the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, and 85 other members of the terror group wanted.

