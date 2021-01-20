10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, January 20, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. FG to give N5,000 to 24.3m poor Nigerians for 6 months

The Federal Government on Tuesday revealed that about 24.3 million poor Nigerians would get N5,000 each for a period of six months. Read more

2. Presidency condemns Akeredolu’s quit notice to herdsmen

The presidency on Tuesday condemned Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s ultimatum to herdsmen to vacate Ondo forest reserves. Read more

3. Anambra guber poll to hold Nov 6 —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday scheduled the Anambra governorship poll for November 6. Read more

4. ‘Dogara’s name not in our register. He is not a member,’ APC denies ex-speaker in court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, is not in its membership register and has therefore not defected to the party. Read more

5. ‘Don’t be in hurry to form a party like APC,’ PDP counsels Okorocha

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday urged the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, to jettison the formation of a new political movement and pitched his tent with the party. Read more

6. NSE All Share Index dips for second day running

The Nigerian All Share Index (ASI) dipped by -0.07 percent on Tuesday’s trading to close at 41,051.63 basis points. Read more

7. ‘Nigerians paid less for kerosene in December 2020,’ says NBS

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday Nigerians paid less for kerosene in December last year. Read more

8. Average bus fare in Nigeria increased by 79% in one year – NBS

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday the average bus fare paid by Nigerian commuters within the city increased by 79 percent in one year. Read more

9. NNPC recorded N1.22bn trading deficit in September 2020 –Report

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced a trading deficit of N1.22 billion for September last year. Read more

10. Premier League: Ndidi scores as Leicester beat Chelsea to go top

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi scored for Leicester City as they beat Chelsea 2-0 in a Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday. Read more

