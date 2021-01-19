10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, January 19, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. 1,617 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 112,004. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Monday recorded 1,617 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. HURIWA urges Nigerians to boycott NIN enrollment

The Human Rights Writers Association Nigeria, (HURIWA) on Monday urged Nigerians to massively boycott the National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment exercise. Read more

3. Buhari reaffirms Nigerian govt’s commitment to anti-graft war, economic diversification

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday his administration was fully committed to the fight against graft and diversification of the country’s economy. Read more

4. Nigeria to conduct 450 COVID-19 tests in each LGA

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 said on Monday the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) would carry out 450 tests in each local government area of the country. Read more

5. Nigerian govt releases N10bn for local production of COVID-19 vaccines

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Monday the Federal Government has released N10 billion to support local production of COVID-19 vaccines in the country. Read more

6. 7 years after, 68 million active bank accounts remain without BVN

As the National Identification Number registration deadline nears tomorrow, Ripples Nigeria can confirm that 68 million bank accounts are without Bank Verification Number (BVN). Read more

7. PoS terminal transactions rise by 48% to N4.7trn

The value of transactions on point of sales (PoS) terminals across the country totalled N4.7trn in 2020, an amount which is 48 per cent higher than N3.2 trillion recorded in 2019, as Nigeria’s cashless population significantly increases on the back of COVID-19, industry statistics from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Scheme (NIBSS) has showed. Read more

8. Nigeria’s external reserve rises by $930m to $36.30bn

Nigeria’s foreign reserve has increased to $36.30 billion as of January 14, the latest figures by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have revealed. Read more

9. Nigerian stock market starts the week in red, investors lose N39.54bn

The Nigerian bourse opened the week on a negative note as the benchmark- All Share Index (ASI) dropped by -0.23percent to close at 41,082.38 index points. Read more

10. Golden Eaglets beaten in WAFU final as Cote d’Ivoire emerge champions

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria were beaten by Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2021 WAFU B Tourney at the Stade Kegue in Lome, Togo on Monday night. Read more

