10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, January 18, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. 1,444 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 110,387. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 1,444 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. APC sweeps Kano local council election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 44 chairmanship and 484 councillorship seats in the Kano State local council election held on Saturday. Read more

3. Nigerian govt approves NIN enrolment centre for diplomats

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has approved the establishment of a National Identity Number (NIN) Enrolment Centre for members of the diplomatic corps. Read more

4. Sanwo-Olu orders police to impound vehicles with covered number plate in Lagos

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the state police command to impound vehicles with covered number plate in the state. Read more

5. ‘Stop Buhari’s govt from selling Nigerian assets to fund 2021 budget,’ SERAP tells National Assembly

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Sunday urged the National Assembly to urgently review the 2021 Appropriation Act to stop President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration from selling public assets to fund the 2021 budget. Read more

6. Nigeria will miss Martins-Kuye’s insight on development – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed his shock at the death of former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Jubril Martins-Kuye. Read more

7. Stocks investors gain N552 billion in one week

Nigeria’s stock investors ended last week trading which ended on January 15, N552 billion richer as the value of listed equities increased remarkably by 2.63 percent to N21.530trillion from N20.978trillion recorded in week one. Read more

8. Investments in mutual funds for 2020 reach N450bn

In 2020, Nigerian mutual funds attracted over N450 billion in new contributions, pushing the asset under management (AUM) by 43% to N1.49 trillion from N1.042 trillion recorded in 2019. Read more

9. NPFL: Abia Warriors pick first point of season as Enyimba pip Pillars

Abia Warriors successfully picked their first point of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season as they held IfeanyiUbah to a 1-1 draw. Read more

10. Messi sent off as Bilbao stun Barca with extra-time goal to win Spanish Super Cup

Lionel Messi was shown a red card in a thrilling Super Cup final that saw Barcelona lose to Athletic Bilbao after extra-time on Sunday. Read more

