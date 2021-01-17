1,444 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 110,387. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 1,444 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,435 as of Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 110,387.

Meanwhile, 89,317 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (901), Plateau (136), Kaduna (57), FCT (54), Ebonyi (53), Akwa Ibom (52), Nasarawa (32), Osun (29), Ogun (28), Imo (16), and Oyo (16).

Others are – Edo (15), Kano (14), Rivers (10), Ekiti (7), Borno (6), Abia (5), Benue (4), Yobe (4), Kebbi (3), and Anambra (2).

