10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, July 9, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Osinbajo reacts to report Magu confessed giving him N4bn

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday described as fake news, reports that the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, gave him N4 billion. Read more

2. Nigeria records 406 fresh cases of COVID-19. Death toll now 684

Nigeria on Wednesday night recorded 460 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. NCDC to establish COVID-19 test centre in Nasarawa

The Director-General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said on Wednesday the agency would establish a molecular laboratory in Nasarawa State to enable medical experts conduct COVID-19 tests for people of the state. Read more

4. FEC approves N108bn for road projects in four states

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N108 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of road projects in four states of the federation. Read more

5. Wike sacks perm sec for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the sack of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Establishment, Sunny Okere, for allegedly flouting guidelines put in place by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Read more

6. No WAEC exams for students in Nigeria as FG suspends planned resumption of schools

Federal Government on Wednesday suspended the planned resumption of federal schools across the country. Read more

7. $9.7m, £74,000 found in my possession were gifts I received –Ex-NNPC GMD

A former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday that $9.7million and £74, 000.00 found in his Abuja home by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were special gifts from friends and associates. Read more

8. Naira falls sharply at retail market over pressure to harmonise forex rates

Naira fell 5.5% on Tuesday against the United States’ dollar on the official market, four days after the Central Bank of Nigeria weakened it by selling the hard currency to lenders at a lower rate in a move to converge rates offered by the Investors and Exporters window. Read more

9. FIRS shifts deadline for tax debt payment to August ending

The penalty and interest waiver window on tax debts, owed by businesses and persons, earlier due on 30th June would now run out by 31st August, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said Wednesday. Read more

10. Court refuses to grant Okorocha’s bid to stop probe for alleged fraud

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, refused to grant former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha’s request for an order restraining the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the state probe panel from investigating him for alleged fraud. Read more

