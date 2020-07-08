Wike sacks perm sec for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the sack of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Establishment, Sunny Okere, for allegedly flouting guidelines put in place by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim, who disclosed in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the permanent secretary was sacked for reportedly participating in a burial ceremony with more than 50 persons in attendance.

He said the act contravened the state government’s protocol on funerals amid the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that Okere’s sack was with immediate effect.

The statement read: “In the face of increasing infections and systemic risk to public health and safety, most residents have continued to disregard the mitigating protocols with reckless abandon.

“Public and private transporters, business owners and churches are refusing to adhere to the relevant protocols.

“Burial ceremonies are also reportedly being conducted in clear breach of the 50 persons maximum attendance limit such that a serving Permanent Secretary had the temerity to chase away officials of the State Ministry of Health who went to enforce the established guidelines on public burials at Oyigbo.

“Consequently, the Permanent Secretary, Establishment, Mr. Sunny Okere, has been relieved of his appointment with immediate effect for flouting and obstructing the enforcement of the guidelines on public burials. This should serve as a lesson to all other public officers who may wish to be irresponsible.”

