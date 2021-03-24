10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. I will pursue peace, not war in quest for actualization of Biafra – Kanu

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, said on Tuesday he would pursue peace in his quest for the actualization of Biafra Republic. Read more

2. There will be no election in 2023 if… – Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday warned that there would be no elections in 2023 if the country’s insecurity persists. Read more

3. Gov Fayemi refuses to deny 2023 presidential ambition

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday refused to categorically state if he was eyeing the presidency in 2023. Read more

4. Emefiele distances CBN from reported claims by finance minister on flexible exchange rate

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has denied reports that the Nigerian government was operating a flexible exchange rate, and only recognises the investors and exporters rate. Read more

5. Osun Assembly workers join strike, insist on financial autonomy for state legislature

The Osun State House of Assembly workers on Tuesday joined the ongoing strike by legislative workers across the country to protest the refusal to grant state assemblies financial autonomy. Read more

6. Nigerian govt announces another currency reform as Naira falls to N486/dollar

The Federal Government on Monday announced another currency reform as Naira falls across foreign exchange markets in the country. Read more

7. CBN holds interest rate at 11.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has voted to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 percent, the same rate since September 2020. Read more

8. NSE: Investors’ high participation fails to stop market slump

The stock market slumped on Tuesday, just a day after closing on a high. It ended trading with equity capitalisation declining to N20.250 trillion from the N20.259 trillion recorded on Monday at the capital market. Read more

10. CAF disqualifies Chad from AFCONQ, awards 3-0 victories to Namibia, Mali

Chad will no longer take part in the qualifying series of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) as they have been disqualified. Read more

