1,016 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 86,576. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 1,016 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,278 as of Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 86,576.

Meanwhile, 73,322 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ASLO: 397 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 84,811. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (434), FCT (155), Plateau (94), Kaduna (56), Rivers (56), Oyo (30), Nasarawa (27), Zamfara (25), Abia (22), Enugu (18), and Kano (18).

Others are – Bayelsa (15), Edo (14), Ogun (11), Borno (10), Ebonyi (10), Jigawa (7), Anambra (4), Delta (3), Niger (3), and Osun (3).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 86,576.

“Discharged: 73,322 AND Deaths: 1,278.”

Join the conversation

Opinions