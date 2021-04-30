11 people kidnapped, four killed everyday in Kaduna ---Govt report | Ripples Nigeria

A report by the Kaduna State government has revealed that an average of four people are killed daily, and another average of 11 people also kidnapped on daily basis.

This was revealed on Friday by the Kaduna state commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan while presenting the first Quarter Security report by the state Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Presenting the report to the Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Aruwan disclosed that a total of 323 people were killed from January to March 2021, out of which 292 were males and 20 females

He also said that a total of 948 people were kidnapped by bandits within the period under review, while Kaduna central alone accounted for 236 deaths within Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Igabi, and Kajuru local government areas.

Speaking earlier, Governor El’Rufai proffered a solution to the current insecurity situation across the country.

According to El-Rufai, increasing the budgetary allocation for security would ensure the present menace is adequately redressed.

Governor El-Rufai disclosed this on Friday during the presentation of the first Quarter Security report by the state Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

“The present mood of citizens in Kaduna state and the country, in general, is one of despondency and increasingly loss of confidence in the security agencies due to the attacks.

“The bandits operating in Kaduna state are inching closer from rural communities to the cities, where they attack and kill innocent citizens with utmost boldness,” the governor bemoaned.

He, however, appealed to all citizens to exercise patience and support the government’s efforts towards battling the problem.

