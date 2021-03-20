112 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 161,651. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 112 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,030 as of Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 161,651.

However, Nigeria has recorded 147,775 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (35), FCT (22), Ondo (17), Kaduna (9), Ebonyi (9), Bauchi (6), Kebbi (4), Delta (2), Osun (2), Jigawa (2), Borno (1), Edo (1), Kano (1), and Nasarawa (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 161,651.

“Discharged: 147,775 AND Deaths: 2,030.”

