10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, March 21, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, March 21, 2021
1. 2023: I will support zoning of PDP ticket to North if… – Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Saturday he would support the zoning of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket to the Northern part of the country if such decision would guarantee the party’s success in 2023 election. Read more
2. Four die in Ekiti election violence, INEC suspends exercise
At least four people have been shot dead as violence marred Saturday’s by-election in Ekiti East Constituency 1 of Ekiti State. Read more
3. 112 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 161,651. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Saturday recorded 112 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
4. NDDC now a celebrated institution of fraud, scandals —Orbih
The Deputy National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, on Saturday, described the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as a celebrated institution of fraud and scandals. Read more
5. Gov Fayemi orders police to arrest perpetrators of Ekiti election violence
The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Saturday directed police in the state to perpetrators of the violence that marred the state’s by-election. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, March 20, 2021
6. CBN increases SMEs fund to N300bn
The Central Bank of Nigeria has increased the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) for households and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from N150 billion to N300 billion. Read more
7. Nigerians paid 1.31% more for petrol in February
Nigerians are already reeling from the effects of rising crude oil prices despite the return of subsidy as the average price of petrol increased to N166.24 in February. Read more
8. IEA doubts rehabilitation of Port-Harcourt Refinery, cites poor infrastructure
The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday, March 19, stated that the plans by the Federal Government to rehabilitate the refineries are unlikely to materialise. Read more
9. Naira value drops by N1.10 to the dollar
No respite yet for Naira at the foreign exchange (FX) market, two weeks after the introduction of a new FX policy tagged “Naira 4 Dollar” scheme by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Read more
10. Oshoala scores goal no.15, bags assist as Barca Ladies beat Vallecano
Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala scored a goal and bagged an assist on Saturday to help Barca Ladies to a big victory. Read more
