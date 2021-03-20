Three killed in Ekiti by-election violence – INEC | Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday night confirmed that three persons were killed in the violence that rocked the State House of Assembly by-election in Ekiti State.

The violence which started at about 10:00 a.m. forced the commission to suspend the election arranged to fill the void created by the death of a lawmaker that represented Ekiti East Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly, Juwa Adegbuyi.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Tella Adeniran, disclosed this in a statement in Ado Ekiti.

The statement read: “The Ekiti East State Constituency I by-election which started at 8:30 a.m. today witnessed 100 percent opening of polls at 8:30 a.m.

“The exercise commenced on a good note in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“However, at about 10:00 a.m., there were reported cases of violence: in two Polling Units of Ward 09 (Obadore IV); Polling Unit 8 (Baba Egbe/Odouro /Odoule) and Polling Unit 9 (Beside Baba Egbe/Odouru/Odoule I), Polling Unit 07 (Aro street/Aro) of Ward 07 (Obadore lI).

“In PU 07, Ward 07, three voters were shot dead while a youth corps member, a policewoman and an INEC staff sustained gunshot wounds.

“Under this circumstance, the safety of electoral officials, security personnel and election materials, as well as the credibility of the process, cannot be guaranteed.

“The State Commissioner of Police is fully aware of the situation.”

