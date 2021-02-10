Latest
1,131 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 142,578. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 1,131 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,702 as of Wednesday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 142,578.
However, Nigeria has recorded 116,947 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (297), FCT (194), Kaduna (83), Kano (59), Oyo (58), Taraba (53), Imo (52), Osun (47), Plateau (45), Edo (43), Akwa Ibom (42), and Rivers (42).
Others are – Ogun (29), Kwara (24), Benue (21), Nasarawa (16), Ekiti (7), Bauchi (6), Delta (6), Bayelsa (4), Sokoto (2), and Gombe (1).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 142,578.
“Discharged: 116,947 AND Deaths: 1,702.”
CBN hands over Nat’l Theatre renovation to firm partly-owned by Lagos
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has concluded plans to renovate the National Theatre, with three contractors chosen to conduct the reconstruction work.
One of the firms is partly-owned by the Lagos State government with chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as directors in the company.
The three contractors chosen are Nairda Limited, which is the Electrical Sub Contractor; VACC Limited, the Mechanical Sub Contractor, and Cappa & D’Alberto Limited, which is the Main contractor of the National Theatre renovation project.
According to findings by Ripples Nigeria, Cappa & D’Alberto Limited is partly-owned by the Lagos State government, through Ibile Holdings Limited, which is an investment company of the state government.
Ibile – which is the acronym of the first letter from names of the five administrative divisions of Lagos State; Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island and Epe – is a substantial shareholder of Cappa & D’Alberto Limited.
Cappa & D’Alberto constructs residential and commercial buildings, and Ibile Holdings is its third largest shareholder with 18.56% as at July 25, 2019, checks by Ripples Nigeria confirmed.
On Cappa & D’Alberto board of directors, are two All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftains, Adedamola Seriki, current Nigerian ambassador to Spain and Abayomi Kiyomi, former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.
Cappa & D’Alberto will be in charge of the renovation – which will cost the CBN and bankers committee N21.89 billion – as the main contractor, with renovation expected to be completed in the next 18 months, while CBN will run the entertainment site until 2042.
Cappa & D’Alberto were previously listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), but chose to delist after an Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2009.
The company was eventually delisted by NSE in 2015 due to its failure to comply with listing requirements.
Prior to the decision to delist, Cappa & D’Alberto shares traded at above N100 per share, but dropped to N90.72kobo after the announcement.
The construction firm now operates as a private company.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan….
Presidency challenges police to publish names of Fulani herdsmen undergoing trials
Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, has challenged the Nigeria Police Force to publish names of Fulani herdsmen who have been arrested and are currently undergoing trials in various states of the country.
Shehu, who was a guest on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Monday, said he was throwing the challenge to the police to counter insinuations that Buhari has been behind the marauding herdsmen.
“The President is more than concerned of the ongoing situation; he is fully conscious of the fact that it is the responsibility of his government to work with Nigerians to secure lives and stop the ongoing crisis whether they are kidnappings or the new line of ethnic violence.
“He condemns it and he does not support it.
“Having spoken against it, it follows that all security agencies must take their line of action from the President’s remark and do that which is necessary, which is to stop the escalation of the violent attacks being witnessed in some parts of the country and ensure that it does not go beyond where it has been recorded.
“It is very ncharitable for anyone to say the President is not concerned or that the criminal herders are not being prosecuted because he is a Fulani man.
“I hope the headquarters of the police will take responsibility and publish the full list of Fulani herders who are undergoing trials in various states particularly in Benue State.
“Trials are going on, convictions have been made and the President cannot be complicit. It is very uncharitable.
“The president cannot be complicit in the kinds of things being said of him,” Shehu said.
Suspected herdsmen kill three farmers in Ogun after govt delegation’s visit
Three farmers have been reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen at Agon-Ojodu in the Yewa-North local government area of Ogun State, a few hours after a government delegation visited the area on Sunday.
The delegation which was led by the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had visited the troubled areas to access the extent of damage following earlier reported invasion by the herders which led to the destruction of the palace of the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, and promised security of lives and property.
However, a few hours after the delegation left, the suspected armed herdsmen reportedly struck and killed the three farmers.
The Eselu of Eseluland, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, who confirmed the incident, said the herdsmen invaded Agbon-Ojodu in Eseluland in the area, setting ablaze some houses and killed the three farmers.
Oba Akinyemi said his people found three dead bodies of farmers slaughtered by the suspected herdsmen.
“The incident happened few hours after the government delegation which paid a visit to the palace left.
“They should caution them; if they refuse to yield to the warning, I will be forced to lead my people against them. We have had enough. I will declare a total war anywhere we see them”, the monarch said.
