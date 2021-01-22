12 health workers contract COVID-19 in Taraba

At least 12 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, Taraba State.

The hospital’s Acting Head of Clinical Services, Dr. Ishaya Kwala, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of an emergency meeting of the state’s Technical Committee on COVID-19 in Jalingo on Friday, said the cases include three medical doctors and nine nurses.

The cases, according to him, are receiving treatment in one of the state’s isolation centres.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday confirmed 1, 964 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

READ ALSO: Taraba govt confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19

The cases brought the number of people that had contracted the virus in Nigeria to 116, 655 and 1,485 fatalities.

Taraba with 296 confirmed cases and 12 deaths is one of the few states with low COVID-19 burden in Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions