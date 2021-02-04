1,340 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 136,030. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 1,340 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,632 as of Thursday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 136,030.
Meanwhile, 110,449 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (320), Lagos (275), Rivers (117), Oyo (100), Akwa Ibom (57), Ogun (51), Ebonyi (48), Benue (44), Adamawa (42), Imo (38), Kwara (35), and Gombe (32).
Others are – Kaduna (31), Edo (29), Osun (29), Kano (24), Ekiti (15), Katsina (14), Delta (13), Nasarawa (13), Jigawa (10), and Sokoto (3).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 136,030.
“Discharged: 110,449 AND Deaths: 1,632.”
