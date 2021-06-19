16-year-old girl connives with boyfriend to fake kidnap, demands N500,000 ransom

The Ekiti State police command has arrested a 16-year-old girl, Abimbola Suluka alongside her boyfriend, Oluwaseun Olajide for alleged conspiracy and self-kidnapping.

Abimbola was said to have conspired with her 25-year-old boyfriend and two of his friends to stage the abduction to raise money.

In a statement on Friday, the spokesperson of the state Command, Sunday Abutu, said Abimbola’s sister had gone to the police station to report that her sister was missing after leaving the house for school.

According to Abutu, the sister explained that when Abimbola’s phone was called, an unknown person answered the call and informed them that she was in his custody and would not release her until a ransom of N500,000 was paid.

However, luck ran against the suspects when the owner of the account given for the ransom payment was tracked and arrested by the anti-kidnapping unit of the police, and forced to lead the police operatives to a hotel within the state capital, where Abimbola and her boyfriend were nabbed.

Abimbola with the three others confessed to committing the crime, claiming she wanted to raise money from her family members to enable her to relocate from Ekiti State since her mother insisted she studies medicine as against her dream of becoming an actress.

Abutu said, “The Ekiti State Police Command on Thursday 17th June 2021 at about 2000hrs, arrested one Suluka Abimbola,16, alongside her boyfriend, one Oluwaseun Daniel Olajide, 25, for conspiracy and self-kidnapping.

“It would be recalled that on the 16/06/2021 at about 1140hrs, one Bolaji Femi of Bawa Estate, Ado-Ekiti, came to New Iyin Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that her sister, one Suluka Abimbola left home for School at Christ School, Ado-Ekiti, on 15/06/2021 and did not return home.

“She further narrated that when Suluka Abimbola’s GSM number was called, an unknown person picked and confirmed that Suluka Abimbola was in their custody but would not be released until a ransom of five hundred thousand nairas is paid to a particular Union Bank Account belonging to one Adisa Damilola.

“The case was immediately transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the State CID where the owner of the account, Damilola who is also a friend to Oluwaseun Daniel Olajide, was tracked and arrested.

“Damilola led the Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit to Alex Grace Hotel, along Housing, Ado-Ekiti, where Suluka Abimbola and her boyfriend, Oluwaseun Daniel Olajide, alongside one other accomplice, Adefolaju Caleb, 23, were lodging and they were arrested.”

Furthermore, the PPRO said during interrogation, Suluka Abimbola, Oluwaseun Daniel Olajide, and Adefolaju Caleb confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, Suluka Abimbola said she conspired with the other suspects to raise money from her family, to enable her to relocate from Ekiti State since her Mother insisted that she goes through the medical field as against her dream of becoming an Actress.

Abutu said the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, CP Tunde Mobayo, condemned the act and has directed that investigation be conducted for further action to serve as a deterrent to other criminally minded persons in the Society.

By Victor Uzoho

