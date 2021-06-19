Passengers stranded as protesters block Abuja-Kaduna highway

Many travellers were rendered stranded at the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Saturday morning, as angry residents of a community blocked the road over incessant attacks by bandits, especially the recent killing of a 13-year-old girl.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the unfortunate incident happened at Anguwar Magaji in Chikun Local Government Area of the state

According to residents, the bandits had stormed the house of the village head and abducted his family, as well as other persons in the community.

This led to panic as residents of the area said they were no longer safe in their homes and farms.

“We cannot go to our farms and yet they will follow us to our homes to abduct us for ransom. They killed a 13-year-old girl, a security man in the village as well as abducted other residents including the family of the village head,” a resident lamented.

The resident explained that the villagers only want security or to be allowed to protect themselves against the bandits.

Also, Ripples Nigeria learnt that the protesters refused to leave the road even after they were approached by security operatives.

“The villagers are very angry. They blocked the road and insisted that no one will pass through. When security personnel came, the men withdrew and left their women on the road,” a source had said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, ASP Jalige Mohammed, said the state commissioner of police, Umar Muri, had directed the Area Commander to visit the scene of the protest and restore sanity.

By Victor Uzoho

