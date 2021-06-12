Clampdown on June 12 protesters a demonstration of Buhari’s govt aversion to democracy – PDP | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday condemned the clampdown on June 12 protesters by police and other security agents in several parts of the country.

Police operatives had on Saturday morning forcefully dispersed youths protesting bad governance and worsening insecurity in Nigeria with teargas canisters in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country.

The PDP, which reacted to the development in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the clampdown on the protesters by security agents as a sacrilegious demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari government’s aversion to democracy.

The party asked the international community to take note of the current happenings in the country.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party condemns, in the strongest term ever, the violent clampdown by agents of the All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari on Nigerians who are peacefully protesting on Democracy Day.

“The party describes the brutal clampdown on citizens on Democracy Day as a sacrilegious demonstration of APC’s aversion to democracy as well as its barefaced repugnance towards Nigerians, particularly in their demands for their rights.

“It is awkward that the APC and President Buhari, who were allowed their freedom when they protested in 2014, would turn around to subject Nigerians to actions of inhumanity including the use of firearms against the people, as being witnessed today.

“Our party is cataloging all the infringements which the APC and President Buhari are rudely imposing on Nigerians and we urge all global democratic institutions to take note of the violent infringements and clampdown on democracy in Nigeria by the APC.”

