Masari to quit politics in 2023 | Ripples Nigeria

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, said on Saturday he would retire from active politics at the end of his tenure in 2023.

Masari stated this while addressing journalists as part of activities marking the nation’s Democracy Day in Katsina.

The governor said he would retire to his farm at the end of his tenure.

He said: “I have held various positions from Commissioner in Katsina State to the National Assembly where I served as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“I am still serving my people as the Governor of Katsina State. Therefore, what else am I looking for again?

“My people from Katsina, like the late Umaru Musa Yar’adua contested for President and won, Muhammadu Buhari the same thing, he even served as military Head of State.

“I think it is better we leave the stage for other people from other places.”

Masari said his main concern, for now, is how to fulfill his Restoration Agenda and rehabilitate the decayed infrastructure in the state.

“After I have satisfactorily succeeded in doing that, I will retire to my farm,” the governor added.

