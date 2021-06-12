Governors working hard to ensure stability in Nigeria – Ganduje | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Governors working hard to ensure stability in Nigeria – Ganduje
The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said on Saturday governors in the country have agreed to work hard to fight insecurity and ensure peace and stability in Nigeria.
The governor stated this while receiving some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members who defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
He said: “All governors have resolved to work hard to ensure that the insecurity prevalence in Nigeria is eradicated for complete peace and stability in the country.
“We are happy that the new service chiefs are fully committed to peace and stability in Nigeria.
“I will also like to seize this opportunity to appreciate and congratulate Ohaneze Ndigbo for being committed to one Nigeria.
“The Arewa Consultative Forum also believes in one Nigeria, we will continue to work with one Nigeria. I congratulate you for that.
“The Afenifere, we appreciate and congratulate you for making public announcement that you believe in one Nigeria.
“The National Coalition of the Middle Belt People, we salute you for making a pledge that you believe in one Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Ganduje demands military intervention as bandits convert Kano forests to hideouts
“I will like to take your aspirations to the next level. I urge you to come together and hold an important meeting to consider the issues of diversity, consider our differences, our similarities.
“Consider working on our diversity and challenges and turn it into opportunities for the development of Nigeria.
“Our diversity is a thing from God, it is the source of our strength, therefore we should convert it to unity, opportunity and take Nigeria to the next level.
“If God wishes, He could have created all of us to be one tribe and in the same geographical location, but that was not the wish of God.”
In his remarks, the Chairman of APC National Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, extended goodwill message to the governor.
