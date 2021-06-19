Police arrest bandit, recover AK47 rifle in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has said it has arrested a suspected bandit and recovered an AK-47 rifle in the Kudaru forest of Saminaka in the Lere Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige,

According to Jalige, operatives of the command on June 18, at about 0745 hrs, while on routine patrol along the Kudaru forest intercepted a Volkswagen Golf vehicle, green in color with Reg.No.KAG 142 AA, heading towards Kaduna.

He explained that the operatives noticed the suspicious disposition of the occupants of the vehicle and tried to flag them down but they immediately parked some distance away and took to their heels into the forest.

READ ALSO: Passengers stranded as protesters block Abuja-Kaduna highway

He said the policemen engaged them and succeeded in apprehending one suspect, noting that when the vehicle was searched, an AK47 rifle was found.

According to him, the suspect is currently undergoing a thorough investigation and is giving useful information to the police while concerted efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, Jalige said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Umar Muri, has assured members of the public that the command would do everything possible to ensure that members of the gang were dislodged and their operational weapons recovered.

He also charged officers and men of the command to be vigilant at all times to effectively police their areas of responsibilities.

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions