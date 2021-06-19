Metro
Truck crushes two to death in Ogun
Two persons were on Friday evening crushed to death by a truck along the Dangote – Ibeshe road in the Yewa North local government area of Ogun State.
The spokesman of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.
According to Akinbiyi, eyewitnesses said the truck driver drove recklessly, left his lane, and crushed the motorcycle rider and his passenger to death.
He said: “An angry mob later set the Dangote truck on fire while the driver ran away. The case is being handled by the Dangote plant police post.
“It took the intervention of the police and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to calm the situation.
“One of the deceased persons had been deposited at Ilaro General Hospital morgue, while the other victim has been buried by the family members.”
