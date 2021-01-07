1,664 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 94,369. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 1,664 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,324 as of Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 94,369.

Meanwhile, 77,299 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (642), FCT (407), Plateau (160), Kaduna (83), Rivers (62), Adamawa (47), Nasarawa (38), Abia (29), Edo (28), Anambra (27), Niger (24), Ogun (24), Imo (15), and Oyo (14).

Others are – Kano (12), Osun (12), Borno (9), Delta (7), Enugu (7), Bauchi (5), Ekiti (5), Sokoto (5), and Jigawa (2).

