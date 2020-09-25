20 die in Ukraine's plane crash | Ripples Nigeria

At least 20 people were killed when a military plane crash-landed in Ukraine on Friday.
Ukraine’s interior ministry said the accident occurred at the Kharkiv region in the east of the country.
The country’s air force said the Antonov-26 transport plane was carrying crew and cadets when it crashed.
“At least 20 were dead and two seriously injured among the 24 passengers,” the ministry said.
