20 die in Ukraine's plane crash | Ripples Nigeria

At least 20 people were killed when a military plane crash-landed in Ukraine on Friday.

Ukraine’s interior ministry said the accident occurred at the Kharkiv region in the east of the country.

READ ALSO: Seven feared killed, one passenger rescued in fatal South Sudan plane crash

The country’s air force said the Antonov-26 transport plane was carrying crew and cadets when it crashed.

“At least 20 were dead and two seriously injured among the 24 passengers,” the ministry said.

Join the conversation

Opinions