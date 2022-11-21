2023: APC a failure, don’t deserve any seat next year —Ex-Lagos PDP chair, Doherty

Former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Adedeji Doherty, on Monday, described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a failure, saying it should not be vying for any elective position next year.

Doherty, who spoke during a Channels Television Programme, Sunrise Daily, taunted the performance of the ruling party over the last seven years as nothing worthwhile.

The PDP chieftain stressed that the mistakes made by the major opposition during its 16-year reign would be corrected by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, if it wins election in 2023.

He also claimed the opposition should be commended for stabilizing democracy in the country.

He said: “I don’t think the All progressives Congress should not even be vying for anything right from the presidential seat up to the local government, especially in Lagos State.

“I believe that the PDP has retraced its steps, we have made mistakes all along the road to making Nigeria great and it is time we stabilised this country and give PDP another chance to make good its promises.

“You must give the PDP the credence that it was able to stabilise democracy in Nigeria and these two gentlemen (Atiku and Obasanjo) were the pioneer persons that did this job.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

