2023: APC leaders in North-West demand VP slot

Some leaders and members of the All Progressive Congress in the North-West on Thursday demanded the party’s vice presidential candidate’s slot.

The leaders made the demand in a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Abuja and signed by the APC National Vice-Chairman, North-West, Dr. Salihu Lukman.

The meeting was attended by governors, governorship candidates, and ministers from states in the region.

Their request was premised on the zone’s voting strength.

The stakeholders declared that the North-West produced more votes for the ruling party in the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is still shopping for a quality running mate ahead of the 2023 elections.

A Katsina-based politician, Kabiru Masari, was picked as the party’s vice presidential candidate, albeit, in a placeholder capacity on June 17.

The communique read: “The meeting welcomed the initiative to commence this consultative meeting as vital for strengthening the APC in the North-West and improve leadership engagements and cohesion within the zone.

“The zonal meeting welcomed the successful conclusion of primaries at the state and national levels. Participants acknowledged the challenges facing some state chapters of the party and resolved to promote efforts at reconciliation as an urgent priority.

“The meeting noted the contribution of the North-West to the emergence and growth of the APC and its electoral viability, with the North-West providing about 39 percent of the votes the APC recorded in the 2019 and 2015 presidential elections.

“Therefore, the zone resolved to aggregate its interests and vital concerns and engage accordingly with the presidential candidate of the party.”

