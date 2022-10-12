Business
2023 BUDGET: 14 universities get N230.9bn, as ASUU votes on strike
The federal government has budgeted N230.9 billion for 14 Nigerian federal universities in the 2023 budget, with University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) receiving the highest allocation.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari budgeted N20.5 trillion as expenditure for next year, raising it from N19.76 trillion. The budget has a N10.78 trillion deficit, and the government will borrow N8.80 trillion to finance it.
The N230.9 billion will be disbursed to University of Nigeria Nsukka, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Benin, and University of Ibadan.
Others are University of Lagos, University of Jos, University of Ilorin, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUT Akure, Minna, University of Calabar, and Nigeria Open University (NOUN).
The allocation comes amid the ongoing eight months strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Ripples Nigeria had reported that the university body is now considering calling off the strike, putting up the possibility of its resumption to a vote among its members.
Breakdown by highest allocation
According to the 2023 budget breakdown, Buhari allocated N29.3 billion to University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Ahmadu Bello University received N25.8 billion, and University of Lagos got N22.3 billion.
University of Calabar was allocated N21.5 billion, University of Benin to receive N19.5 billion, University of Ibadan got N19.2 billion, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, received an allocation of N18.3 billion.
University of Ilorin was apportioned N18.1 billion, Obafemi Awolowo University got N16.3 billion, and University of Jos received N14.2 billion from the budget.
For the Federal Technology Universities, FUTO, Owerri, was allocated N14.3 billion, FUTA, Akure, got N8.4 billion and FUT Minna, was given N7.2 billion.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Open University (NOUN) will receive N10.7 billion from the budget.
