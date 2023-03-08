2023 ELECTIONS: Omokri accuses Obi of unintelligent rigging

In the wake of post-election tensions evident in the country, former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has accused Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of unintelligent rigging.

The former Anambra State governor had come third in the just-concluded election with a total of 6,101,533 votes behind the winner, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who scored 8,794,726.

Obi and other presidential candidates had, however, rejected the outcome of the election and vowed to challenge it in court.

They insisted the exercise was marred by operational failures and other irregularities and demanded a cancellation of the results.

Omokri, in a tweet on Wednesday, accused the former Anambra State governor of massively rigging the poll.

The PDP chieftain, who compared the performance of Obi and Tinubu at the polls, attributed Obi’s votes to shady strategies.

“Tinubu did intelligent rigging. At least he used his conscience to give small votes to other candidates. Peter Obi’s rigging was so unintelligent. In the history of Nigeria, when and where have you heard of a candidate getting 97% in some areas in the SE?”, he wrote.

