2023 elections will determine Nigeria’s future ― Peter Obi

The former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, said on Sunday the 2023 general elections would determine the future of Nigeria.

The ex-governor, who stated this in his address to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Minna, Niger State, stressed that next year’s presidential election would be the toughest in the history of the country.

He also dismissed insinuations that the party has anointed a particular candidate for the election.

READ ALSO: Mismanagement of borrowed funds causing economic challenges —Peter Obi

Obi, who was former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2019 election, expressed optimism that the PDP would resolve the issue about zoning ahead of its presidential primary slated for later in the year.

He said: “The 2023 election will determine the future of Nigeria. It will be unfortunate if the election does not go well. Nigeria is more important than all of us and we must ensure that we build a better place for us all.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now