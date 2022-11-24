2023: Ex-EFCC boss, Ribadu, loses again, as A’Court reinstates Sen Binani as Adamawa APC guber candidate

Aishatu Binani has been reinstated as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governor in the 2023 elections in Adamawa state by an Appeal Court in Yola.

The Appeal Court, in a unanimous judgment Thursday, dismissed the appeals by the APC and Nuhu Ribadu, who are two of the three appellants in the case asking for a fresh primary.

As a result, the Court upheld the appeal of Binani who sought reinstatement.

In its ruling, the three-person pre-election zonal panel of the Appeal Court agreed with Justice Tani Yusuf’s lead decision, which instructed the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to accept Binani as the APC’s elected governorship candidate in Adamawa State for the general election of 2023.

The APC primary that selected Binani as the party’s nominee for governor of Adamawa had been declared invalid by a federal high court in Yola, the state capital, in October.

Read also:Binani resigns as coordinator of APC presidential campaign council in Adamawa

The court has ruled that the APC would not have a candidate in the state for the elections of 2023.

In the primary held on May 26, Binani, the senator representing Adamawa central, prevailed against Jibrilla Bindow, a former governor of the state, and Nuhu Ribadu, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Binani polled 430 votes to beat Bindow who had 103 votes and Ribadu, who secured 288 votes.

Aggrieved by the outcome of the election, Ribadu instituted a suit challenging Binani’s victory.

In the judgment, Abdulaziz Anka, the presiding judge, nullified the entire primary election.

He determined that the procedure did not follow the party rules, the Nigerian constitution, or the 2022 Electoral Act.

Because there was “manifest overvoting,” the judge ruled that Binani’s victory was clearly in violation of Section 85 of the Electoral Act.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now