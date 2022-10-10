2023: Former Gov, Amosun, an APC chieftain, mouths support for ADC candidate

Ibikunle Amosun, a former governor of Ogun State, has revealed his support for Biyi Otegbeye, the candidate for governor of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the upcoming election.

Amosun made his contentious decision public, via an interview granted to BBC Yoruba on Monday.

This is despite his backing for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senator said he would back Tinubu in 2023 but not the party’s governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun, who is the governor of the state.

Read also:‘Japa-wave’: Don’t abandon your fatherland, ex-Gov Amosun begs Nigerian youths

There are signs that Amosun and his political son Adekunle Akinlade’s relationship has soured.

In the 2019 governorship election, Amosun backed Akinlade, who ran against Abiodun on the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) platform and ultimately won.

Following his choice to leave the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he was given the position of deputy governor, Akinlade reportedly had a falling out with Amosun.

Amosun during an interview with BBC Yoruba, in Abeokuta, Ogun State said, “For the presidential poll, I can assure you, both right, left and centre, we are supporting one person (Tinubu). I believe we are supporting one person. On the governorship poll, that’s a different ball game. I don’t belong there.

“I don’t hide behind one finger to fight. That’s why people say to me ‘don’t say that.’ On governorship, my supporters and I, we don’t belong to that side.”

Amosun when asked about the governorship candidate he would be supporting in 2023, said, “Biyi Otegbeye is the person I am supporting and ADC is the party.

“For the presidential election, I can assure you, all the APC factions in Ogun are working for the presidential candidate of the APC. But for the governorship race, we are not together. I and my supporters are not supporting the APC.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now