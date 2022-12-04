2023: Kola Abiola’s PRP denies reported alliance with Sowore’s AAC

The Peoples Redemption (PRP) has described as ‘ridiculous sham’ the reports that it had formed an alliance with the African Action Congress (AAC).

A statement credited to the AAC had reportedly linked both parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday by the PRP acting Assistant National Publicity Secretary of the PRP, Muhammed Ishaq, the party dismissed the purported alliance as unsophisticated falsehood.

Ishaq hinted at fraudulent relationship between the AAC presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore and some scammers disguising as PRP members.

The statement read: “The attention of the national leadership of PRP has been drawn to a pernicious publication by the AAC via its National Publicity Secretary, Femi Adeyeye, that the PRP has entered into an alliance with the AAC.

Read also:2023: Kola Abiola unveils manifesto, rules out PRP’s alliance with APC, others

“The said publication is nothing but a ridiculous sham and unsophisticated falsehood as there was no time the PRP or its candidate entered into an alliance with any political party or candidate.

“Thus, we urge the public to disregard this falsehood as our presidential candidate, Kola Abiola and his running mate, Haro Zego are still in the race to win.

“Our preliminary findings however revealed that the AAC and its presidential candidate have fallen for cheap fraud in the hands of some faceless scammers who have never been members of the PRP at any level.

“We, therefore, advise the AAC and its presidential candidate to, going forward, do background checks before establishing talks with any element as doing so will save them from further falling for frauds and embarrassment.

“The PRP, as the oldest surviving political party in Nigeria, is known for strong ideologies and principles and will continue holding on to them without compromise.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now