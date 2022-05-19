2023: Nigeria’s presidency not for moneybags – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Thursday he was not in the 2023 presidential race for personal gains

Fayemi, who stated this during a meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in Kaduna, warned that the presidency was not for moneybags or the highest bidder.

He promised to build on the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayemi said: “Inequality, poverty and economic undertones of security challenges are some of the issues to be addressed before we can address insecurity

“Kaduna State is one of the major food baskets in the country. We want to absorb our youths into the food value chain of agriculture and we must guarantee credit for our farmers and off-taking of the produce from our farmers.

“I am here because I believe we can build on the legacy of our President and I believe I have the capacity, the competence, and the compassion for our people and I can lead the country.

“I am not an accidental politician. I didn’t set out to be a politician; I am an academic. Fighting against the June 12 annulment is what brought me here. I ran Radio Kudirat, I was declared persona non grata and faced a lot of threats.

“I desire to have a better Nigeria, a more progressive country that would yield to the yearnings of the people.

“I am not a moneybag, but I also know this job has never gone to a moneybag. But I can raise money. I have colleagues who believe in me, who are compassionate, who can assist me if I run to them. What you want is a better future for your children where you can sleep with your eyes closed.

“I am not in this race for personal gains, but I have a roadmap to transform our country, improve security, economy and infrastructure to build a better country where cohesion becomes the foundation of our security.

“I am a bridge builder, a unifier. I have lots of friends all over the world. My vision of a new Nigeria I believe I would earn your support. I pray that I earn your vote, but what matters ultimately is to have a better Nigeria.

“I have been having a conversation with Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Though he said he is tired and wants to go and rest, the job is unfinished and he is needed to make Nigeria a better place.”

