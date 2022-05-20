Real reason I opted for reconciliation with Gov Matawalle —Yari

Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, the former governor of Zamfara, has stated that the recent reunion between him and Gov Bello Matawalle was not for personal benefit but for the good of the state.

Yari made the statement while addressing members of the state Executive Council who paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Talata Mafara town, Talata-Mafara Local Government Area, on Thursday.

Matawalle’s efforts in ensuring the success of the reconciliation movement and the development of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state were praised by Yari.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, led members of the State Executive Council, including commissioners and special advisers.

Yari noted that the recent reconciliation of APC warring factions in the state was the work of Almighty God.

“This came at the right time when unity, peace and stability is highly needed to address a lot of issues affecting our dear state.

“I and Gov Matawalle decided to reconcile our differences for the interest of our people, not on any personal gain.

“I commend this high delegation for the visit and I urge you to extend this reconciliation drive to our teeming supporters at grassroots,” Yari added.

“As government representatives, we should extend good messages for the development of our great party and general development of the state.

“Gov Matawalle should be commended for his efforts to ensure the success of this reconciliation.

“We should support him as our leader with good intention, to promote peace, stability and general development of our dear state,” the former governor explained.

The two men had been at daggers drawn over who was the leader of the party in the state as both claimed the title for themselves.

The crisis in the state chapter of the party deepened in 2021 after national leaders of the party backed Governor Matawalle as leader of the party in the state.

It came on the heels of the rejection of the governor’s leadership by former governor Yari, which had widened the rift between the duo.

