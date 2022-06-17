2023: PDP BoT chairman, Jubrin, canvasses support for Atiku-Okowa combination

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin, on Friday urged the party members to unite in the efforts to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

He also asked the PDP members to accept the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who was recently unveiled as the running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, Jibrin said the Muslim-Christian combination would help to unite Nigerians.

He insisted that the PDP was ready to take over power from the APC in 2023.

The statement read: “All Muslims and Christians must come together and forget any religious differences and regard Nigeria as one entity.

“Nigerians should support PDP to ensure that Atiku and Okowa are fully accepted and voted for in 2023. Both Muslims and Christians must come together to support them.

“All PDP members must come together to unite for PDP to take over from the APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“On Thursday, at the PDP national caucus meeting, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar announced his running mate. He is Chief Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta State.

“My advice as the PDP BoT chairman is that this decision must be generally accepted as an act of God who gives life to who He wants and takes away from who He wants. God’s bounty is unlimited.

“PDP is greater than any political party in Nigeria, especially the APC. Therefore, I urge all PDP members to accept this decision in good faith and give the strongest support to Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate and Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate of our great party.”

