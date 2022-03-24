2023: PDP not abandon zoning tradition – Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, said on Thursday the party would not abandon its tradition of zoning political offices in the 2023 general elections.

Ayu stated this when he inaugurated a 37-man zoning committee at the party national secretariat in Abuja.

The PDP constituted the zoning committee during its 95th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on March 16 to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions before the elections.

The committee was given is expected to submit its report to the party leadership on March 30.

The chairman said: “PDP has a history of rotating our offices. Anybody who doesn’t get it this time should wait after the tenure of whoever will be our next president.

“We believe PDP is going to produce the next President once we start this journey. This time, we will ensure it goes round. And it will go round with justice, fairness and the interests of Nigeria.

“You will recall that in the NEC meeting discussions, we had no rancour whatsoever. I implore all of you to continue in the same spirit. PDP has a reputation for discussing whatever issues that we have. We talk, we don’t fight, we resolve issues.”

