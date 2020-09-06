2023 PRESIDENCY: Taraba gov, Ishaku, backs South-East candidate

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku has backed an Igbo candidate of the South-East geopolitical zone of Nigeria to produce the next president of the country.

Governor Ishaku who made the comments in a statement on Saturday said that there was no need to stop zoning at this critical time since it had been applied in the past.

He noted that the zoning arrangement must be sustained while also adding that it would be like changing the rules of the game midway if it was reversed.

Governor Ishaku said; “We must not do anything that would undermine our existence as one united country.

“So, I support that the zoning arrangement should be allowed to continue so that everybody can have a taste of the pudding.

“I believe that the Igbo have a legitimate aspiration, but what makes their case bad is the threat they always subjected the country to through their agitation for Biafra.

“Biafra is an unfortunate development in the past and it belongs to the past and people should not be rubbing that on our faces,” he added.

Governor Ishaku said Nigeria had passed the stage where somebody should be threatened, insisting that if the Igbo “want the rest of the country to trust them and support their presidential bid, they should stop this agitation and caution their children.”

The Governor further noted that most of the people leading the agitation for Biafra were not even born at the time of the war that claimed millions of lives “and they do not know the cost of war and the psychological implications of war.”

He said the Igbo must not “be reminding Nigerians of Biafra” but instead demand for the presidency, which, according to him, “they have the right to demand for because they are legitimate Nigerians.”

